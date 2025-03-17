Russia reports drone attack on Astrakhan region: fuel and energy complex under fire
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight, a fuel and energy complex facility in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation was attacked. A fire was reported, and there is one injured person. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of 22 drones over various regions.
The Russian Federation has reported a night drone attack on an energy facility in the Astrakhan region, with a fire reported, writes UNN.
Details
The governor of the Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, said on his Telegram channel about "an attempt of a massive drone attack on objects located in the region, including the energy sector." According to him, the working shifts were evacuated in advance. Electronic warfare and air defense systems allegedly "worked as usual." "When UAV fragments fell on the territory of the facility, a fire broke out," Babushkin wrote, indicating one injured person and a "controlled situation".
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defense destroyed 22 drones overnight: 13 UAVs over the Astrakhan region, 3 over Kalmykia, 2 each over the Bryansk region and the Krasnodar Territory, and one drone each was destroyed over the Volgograd and Rostov regions.
"In the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, unidentified drones attacked the fuel and energy complex. The intensity of work of unidentified drones is increasing," commented Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram.
As Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, clarified on Telegram, "preliminarily, it is about the infrastructure of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant in the village of Aksarai, Astrakhan region".