"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1522 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18318 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15887 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20969 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30241 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63748 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59663 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34028 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59624 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106850 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

russia launched the "rural postman" program in the occupied territories of Ukraine: what is hidden behind the project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3774 views

russia has launched the "rural postman" program in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to resettle russians. "Postmen" can distribute russian passports, campaign materials and mobilization notices.

russia launched the "rural postman" program in the occupied territories of Ukraine: what is hidden behind the project

The Kremlin has launched the "Rural Postman" program in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

The CNS points out that the new project was launched by the occupiers following the "Rural Doctor" and "Rural Teacher" programs.

In the first month alone, more than 2,000 applications were submitted from 85 regions of the Russian Federation, and the deadline for participation has already been extended to April 18

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the purpose of the project is to resettle Russians in the TOT under the guise of a civilian program.

In fact, it is another tool of demographic colonization

- the CNS emphasizes.

They clarify that "postmen" can carry not only letters, but also:

  • Russian passports;
    • Propaganda materials;
      • Summons for mobilization.

        "Like "teachers," these "civilians" may later receive the status of combatants... "The postal program" is not about service. It is about control, pressure, and legitimizing the occupation," the CNS concludes.

        Let us remind you

        In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians are militarizing more than 19,000 schoolchildren through the pro-Russian association "Movement of the First." Children are being prepared for service in the Russian army.

        The occupiers are reviving "Cossack" formations in the temporarily occupied territories for control and repression10.04.25, 02:13 • 11821 view

        Society
        Ukraine
