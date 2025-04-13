russia launched the "rural postman" program in the occupied territories of Ukraine: what is hidden behind the project

The Kremlin has launched the "Rural Postman" program in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

The CNS points out that the new project was launched by the occupiers following the "Rural Doctor" and "Rural Teacher" programs.

In the first month alone, more than 2,000 applications were submitted from 85 regions of the Russian Federation, and the deadline for participation has already been extended to April 18 - the statement reads.

It is noted that the purpose of the project is to resettle Russians in the TOT under the guise of a civilian program.

In fact, it is another tool of demographic colonization - the CNS emphasizes.

They clarify that "postmen" can carry not only letters, but also:

Russian passports;

Propaganda materials;

Summons for mobilization.

"Like "teachers," these "civilians" may later receive the status of combatants... "The postal program" is not about service. It is about control, pressure, and legitimizing the occupation," the CNS concludes.

