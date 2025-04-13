russia launched the "rural postman" program in the occupied territories of Ukraine: what is hidden behind the project
Kyiv • UNN
russia has launched the "rural postman" program in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to resettle russians. "Postmen" can distribute russian passports, campaign materials and mobilization notices.
The Kremlin has launched the "Rural Postman" program in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.
Details
The CNS points out that the new project was launched by the occupiers following the "Rural Doctor" and "Rural Teacher" programs.
In the first month alone, more than 2,000 applications were submitted from 85 regions of the Russian Federation, and the deadline for participation has already been extended to April 18
It is noted that the purpose of the project is to resettle Russians in the TOT under the guise of a civilian program.
In fact, it is another tool of demographic colonization
They clarify that "postmen" can carry not only letters, but also:
- Russian passports;
- Propaganda materials;
- Summons for mobilization.
"Like "teachers," these "civilians" may later receive the status of combatants... "The postal program" is not about service. It is about control, pressure, and legitimizing the occupation," the CNS concludes.
Let us remind you
In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians are militarizing more than 19,000 schoolchildren through the pro-Russian association "Movement of the First." Children are being prepared for service in the Russian army.
The occupiers are reviving "Cossack" formations in the temporarily occupied territories for control and repression10.04.25, 02:13 • 11821 view