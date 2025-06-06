Russia keeps one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. This is reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of the morning of Friday, June 6, an enemy missile carrier was recorded in the Black Sea.

Black Sea 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; in the Mediterranean Sea there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 10 vessels, 6 of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus; to the Sea of Azov - 9 vessels, 1 of them moved from the Bosporus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.

Recall

dmitry peskov said that Putin threatened a response to attacks on airfields during a conversation with Trump. The form and time of the response will be determined by the Russian military.

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge