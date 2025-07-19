The occupiers are actively recruiting young people from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to work for them. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

200 participants of Kremlin movements were gathered for special "management courses", where they are taught by lecturers from the Russian Federation. Afterwards - internships in occupation administrations. - stated in the post.

"Most of them have no profession or experience. The main thing the enemy is looking for is a propensity for betrayal and local registration," the CNR added.

Recall,

The Russians launched the "Gosstart" program for young people aged 18 and over in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to involve them in working in the occupation administrations. Adults without education and experience can participate, but there are no volunteers.

"Rosgvardiya" agitates youth to join its ranks