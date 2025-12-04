Russia is preparing information attacks to sow despair and convince Ukrainians of the inevitability of defeat - Center for Countering Disinformation

$42.200.13
December 3, 11:09 PM • 12401 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 20449 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 24670 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 35213 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 40465 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 24223 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 27784 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 25651 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25573 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30783 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for UkraineDecember 3, 10:52 PM • 12271 views
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 12662 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registrationDecember 4, 12:57 AM • 11095 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe03:50 AM • 9118 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 7160 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 4136 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 40461 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 40068 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 55727 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 57909 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 62059 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 65186 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 119405 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 92828 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 108459 views
Russia is preparing information attacks to sow despair and convince Ukrainians of the inevitability of defeat - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Russia will intensify cognitive operations against Ukraine to sow despair and division, especially in winter. The campaign aims to convince Ukrainians of the inevitability of defeat and influence the diplomatic process.

Russia is preparing information attacks to sow despair and convince Ukrainians of the inevitability of defeat - Center for Countering Disinformation

In the coming months, Russia will intensify cognitive operations against Ukraine, attempting to sow despair among Ukrainians, impose the idea of inevitable defeat, and create a split between the military, authorities, and society. The greatest activity is expected in winter. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as reported by UNN.

In the coming months, Russia will spend considerable resources on cognitive operations against Ukraine. The main line of the Russians will be to try to convince Ukrainian society of the inevitability of defeat, the need to capitulate, and also to draw a line of division between the military, authorities, and civilians.

- the message says.

It is noted that the peak of activity is expected during the winter. This will be done to also influence the diplomatic process.

The campaign will take place against the backdrop of the Russians' inability to break through the front and the absence of strategic results in the war.

"It will be difficult, but we will cope," Kovalenko added.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in October reported that Russia plans to increase propaganda spending by 54% in 2026. This comes amid cuts in military spending and funding for state programs, including healthcare.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Ukraine