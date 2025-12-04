Russia is preparing information attacks to sow despair and convince Ukrainians of the inevitability of defeat - Center for Countering Disinformation

In the coming months, Russia will intensify cognitive operations against Ukraine, attempting to sow despair among Ukrainians, impose the idea of inevitable defeat, and create a split between the military, authorities, and society. The greatest activity is expected in winter. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), as reported by UNN.

In the coming months, Russia will spend considerable resources on cognitive operations against Ukraine. The main line of the Russians will be to try to convince Ukrainian society of the inevitability of defeat, the need to capitulate, and also to draw a line of division between the military, authorities, and civilians. - the message says.

It is noted that the peak of activity is expected during the winter. This will be done to also influence the diplomatic process.

The campaign will take place against the backdrop of the Russians' inability to break through the front and the absence of strategic results in the war.

"It will be difficult, but we will cope," Kovalenko added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in October reported that Russia plans to increase propaganda spending by 54% in 2026. This comes amid cuts in military spending and funding for state programs, including healthcare.