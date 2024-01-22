Russia is creating an "invisibility suit" for the military - ISW

The Russian company HiderX is creating an "invisibility suit" that will mask and protect the Russian military from Ukrainian thermal imaging equipment. This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Experts note that "the suit is covered with an unspecified chemical composition and is entirely based on Russian technology.

HiderX said that the suit supposedly weighs about 350 grams and "can fit in your pocket.

Tests of the Russian "invisibility suit" will be completed by the end of January 2024, the Institute for War Studies said.

Recall

In October 2023, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Ukrainian developers within the Brave1 project had created an "invisibility cloak" for the Defense Forces that makes soldiers invisible to enemy thermal imagers.

