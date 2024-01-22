Russia is creating an "invisibility suit" for the military - ISW

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101359 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112201 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142298 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139179 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177156 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172007 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284146 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178255 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167261 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148860 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48554 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 37906 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70708 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 40372 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59900 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101359 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251482 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236575 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261791 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59810 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142286 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107213 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107184 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123266 views
Russia is creating an "invisibility suit" for the military - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115591 views

The Russian firm HiderX is developing an "invisibility suit" that will not be visible to Ukrainian thermal imagers, according to the US Institute for the Study of War. Testing of the suit will be completed by the end of January 2024.

The Russian company HiderX is creating an "invisibility suit" that will mask and protect the Russian military from Ukrainian thermal imaging equipment. This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Experts note that "the suit is covered with an unspecified chemical composition and is entirely based on Russian technology.

HiderX said that the suit supposedly weighs about 350 grams and "can fit in your pocket.

Tests of the Russian "invisibility suit" will be completed by the end of January 2024, the Institute for War Studies said.

Recall

In October 2023, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Ukrainian developers within the Brave1 project had created an "invisibility cloak" for the Defense Forces that makes soldiers invisible to enemy thermal imagers.

War

