Plus 830 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100170 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111479 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141414 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138513 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176755 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171831 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283545 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178233 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167235 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148852 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded
March 2, 06:19 AM

March 2, 06:19 AM • 44361 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal
March 2, 06:42 AM

March 2, 06:42 AM • 33115 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack
March 2, 07:01 AM

March 2, 07:01 AM • 66301 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
March 2, 09:32 AM

March 2, 09:32 AM • 34947 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM

10:40 AM • 54564 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100170 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283545 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251043 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236153 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261422 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM

10:40 AM • 54564 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141414 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107046 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107030 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123121 views
Plus 830 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Plus 830 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32198 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 376,860 personnel and 6192 tanks.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 376,860 people, 6192 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/22/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 376,860 (+830) people,

tanks - 6192 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11489 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 8896 (+21) units,

MLRS  - 968 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 657 (+2) units,

aircraft - 331 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6961 (+25),

cruise missiles - 1819 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11891 (+29) units,

special equipment - 1397 (+5). 

Image

AddendumAddendum

According to the General Staff, 68 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 102 air strikes, and fired 80 times from multiple launch rocket systems at our troops' positions and populated areas.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

