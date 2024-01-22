Plus 830 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 376,860 people, 6192 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/22/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 376,860 (+830) people,

tanks - 6192 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11489 (+23) units,

artillery systems - 8896 (+21) units,

MLRS - 968 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 657 (+2) units,

aircraft - 331 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6961 (+25),

cruise missiles - 1819 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11891 (+29) units,

special equipment - 1397 (+5).

AddendumAddendum

According to the General Staff, 68 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 102 air strikes, and fired 80 times from multiple launch rocket systems at our troops' positions and populated areas.

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out 9 air strikes against the enemy - General Staff