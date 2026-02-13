$42.990.04
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15880 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26767 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 25003 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 22321 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 35092 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 58294 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 40674 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 55853 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36431 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15881 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26768 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Russia intensifies surveillance of teenagers, schools monitor social media, and responsibility is shifted to teachers - Foreign Intelligence Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service reports that the Kremlin is tightening control over teenagers in Russian schools, forcing educators to monitor students' online activity. In Tatarstan, schools require parental consent for social media monitoring, and teachers are obliged to track suspicious activity.

Russia intensifies surveillance of teenagers, schools monitor social media, and responsibility is shifted to teachers - Foreign Intelligence Service

The Kremlin is tightening control over teenagers in Russian schools: educators are forced to monitor students' online activity and enhance physical security, while responsibility for potential incidents is entirely shifted to them. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

In Russian regions, control over teenagers is being strengthened under the pretext of "preventing destructive behavior." For example, in Tatarstan, schools have started requiring written consent from parents for monitoring students' social media pages. Parents of children in grades 5-11 are asked to provide teenagers' phone numbers and account names, and the responsibility for monitoring students' online activity has been assigned to homeroom teachers.

- the report says.

Formally, the initiative is explained by the need to "timely detect the influence of destructive communities" and parents' participation is called voluntary. At the same time, educators and parents themselves admit that in practice, teachers had previously monitored the pages of individual students whom they considered "problematic." According to one parent in Kazan, homeroom teachers are asked to record everything that seems suspicious – from subscriptions to reposts and personal posts.

Kremlin intensifies digital repression: Roskomnadzor prepares AI internet filtering - intelligence26.01.26, 16:32 • 3820 views

In parallel with digital surveillance, physical security measures are being strengthened in Russian schools. After two high-profile attacks in one week in Ufa – a shooting at a gymnasium and a knife attack on foreigners in a student dormitory – mass inspections began in educational institutions. Criminal cases were opened against the attackers, but at the same time, the investigation also opened proceedings under the article "negligence," effectively placing part of the responsibility on educators.

Teachers are forced to come to schools earlier, patrol entrances, and more thoroughly "monitor students." According to the educators themselves, the requirements appear formal and ineffective: they are not endowed with either the authority or the tools for full-fledged inspections, while dangerous objects can easily be carried in a backpack. Despite this, the school is increasingly seen as the sole party responsible for children's safety.

The Kremlin is tightening total control over teenagers – both online and offline – but in the event of emergencies, it shifts the blame to teachers.

- the intelligence added.

Kremlin prepares total control over digital space and restrictions on Western technologies - intelligence04.02.26, 15:36 • 2763 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Social network