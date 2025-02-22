Russia in the occupied territories gives the title of “general” to its puppets - CNS

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is giving out the title of "general" to his puppets in the occupied territories. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Russian dictator Putin continues to strengthen his minions in the occupied territories, generously giving out the rank of general to the leaders of the repressive apparatus - the statement said.

It is noted that the "Minister of Internal Affairs of the DPR" Pavel Gishchenko was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general of police, Vladislav Smirnov - major general of internal service, Dmytro Kostyuk - major general of justice, Alexander Krainiuk - major general of police.

"These 'generals' are not just puppets, but executors of a policy of terror against the local population. Their main task is to suppress the Ukrainian resistance, which is intensifying every day," the National Resistance Center added.

Russia continues its criminal policy of forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the territories of Ukraine that were occupied after the full-scale invasion. In particular, more than 4,000 children were taken to study in schools in occupied Crimea.