Russia has made significant progress in the production of Iskander missiles and KABs - Budanov

Russia has made significant progress in the production of Iskander missiles and KABs - Budanov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23250 views

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, reported a significant increase in Russia's production of Iskander missiles and guided bombs. According to him, this creates serious problems for the Ukrainian army on the front line.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia has made significant progress in the production of Iskander missiles and has increased the production of guided bombs several times.

Budanov spoke about this during the Yalta European Strategy Forum, reports UNN.

Details

When we talk about our enemy, the Russian Federation, we have to look at the issue more broadly and consider both the military and non-military spheres, which should include all aspects: economic, financial and socio-political stability. As for the military component, the situation has not changed much. Everything that could be exhausted, they have basically exhausted. I mean the Soviet stockpiles. Over the years, it has all been utilized. As for new production, they have reached a serious level in some nomenclatures, but it is not as wide a range as many people think

- Budanov said. 

According to him, Russia plans to build only 12 of the latest Su-57 fighters in 2024.

These are not as big numbers as many people think. T-90M tanks - the plan for this year is 149 tanks. Given our volume of equipment in the combat zone, this is nothing. The same is true for many major nomenclatures. Another issue is the production of munitions. They have made progress here. They have made significant progress in the production of missiles, in terms of the number of Iskanders. They have focused less on other weapons. A huge problem is guided bombs. Their production has been increased, I won't scare anyone, by several times, let's say. This is a huge problem for the front line, because these are all weapons that operate at tactical depth

- Budanov added. 

Recall

Budanov said that the growing production of Russian guided bombs and the supply of artillery ammunition from North Korea pose serious problems for the Ukrainian military. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies

