This year, the plan to recruit new servicemen for the Russian Armed Forces has been reduced by almost 100 thousand people. This was stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Regarding the number of recruitment, mobilization, etc... this year the plan to recruit new members of the Russian armed forces has been reduced by almost 100 thousand people. Yes, the plan has been reduced. We will see how well they will fulfill it over time," Budanov said.

The Center for National Resistance reported that Russia failed to implement the plan to recruit 10,000 local residents for contract service in the Russian army in the occupied territories of Ukraine in 2024. In southern Ukraine, the plan failed by more than 50%.