The Kremlin has problems in virtually every sphere, which is why it cannot defeat Ukraine, and therefore it is time to end the war. However, it is unknown whether the Russian leadership realizes this. This was stated by the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Al Modon, as reported by UNN.

As Budanov noted, economic sanctions against Russia must remain in force even after the end of active hostilities, because any other scenario will only encourage further aggression.

Russia must not be allowed to restore its economic potential to rebuild its arsenal. Frozen Russian assets and most future revenues should be used to pay reparations and rebuild Ukraine - said Budanov.

He added that given the serious problems accumulated in Russia in almost every sphere, and the impossibility of defeating Ukraine on the battlefield, it is time to end the war.

Whether the Russian leadership realizes this is another question. Regarding US participation in the peace process, Trump's plan for the first time since the beginning of the war allowed for a discussion of establishing a true peace. The Kremlin has not changed its goals in this war. Its goal is not specific regions, but all of Ukraine. It is naive to believe that Moscow, having seized some territories without a fight, will abandon its ambitions. Therefore, the only real deterrent is the Ukrainian army. During twelve years of war, Russia has not managed to fully occupy any part of Ukraine, and I am sure that this situation will not change in the future - emphasized Budanov.

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that regime change in Russia will not change its imperial thinking. He believes that conditions should be created under which Russia will disappear as an empire, and several regional national states will emerge on its territory.