Russia cannot defeat Ukraine, it's time to end the war - Budanov

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
07:13 PM • 986 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 8020 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 12404 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 13431 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23974 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 16688 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 77443 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 42276 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50544 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63643 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.4m/s
81%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 38385 views
Fraudulent call center network with over 1500 workplaces exposed near Dnipro - OGPVideoFebruary 26, 10:39 AM • 4816 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 10295 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 19685 views
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity02:32 PM • 4360 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23974 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 19742 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 77443 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 68473 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 73276 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 1822 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 38851 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 49514 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 52180 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 57641 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Film

Russia cannot defeat Ukraine, it's time to end the war - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russia cannot defeat Ukraine due to problems in every sphere, and therefore it is time to end the war. He emphasized that sanctions must remain in force, and frozen Russian assets should go towards reparations.

Russia cannot defeat Ukraine, it's time to end the war - Budanov

The Kremlin has problems in virtually every sphere, which is why it cannot defeat Ukraine, and therefore it is time to end the war. However, it is unknown whether the Russian leadership realizes this. This was stated by the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Al Modon, as reported by UNN

Details 

As Budanov noted, economic sanctions against Russia must remain in force even after the end of active hostilities, because any other scenario will only encourage further aggression. 

Russia must not be allowed to restore its economic potential to rebuild its arsenal. Frozen Russian assets and most future revenues should be used to pay reparations and rebuild Ukraine 

- said Budanov. 

He added that given the serious problems accumulated in Russia in almost every sphere, and the impossibility of defeating Ukraine on the battlefield, it is time to end the war. 

Whether the Russian leadership realizes this is another question. Regarding US participation in the peace process, Trump's plan for the first time since the beginning of the war allowed for a discussion of establishing a true peace. The Kremlin has not changed its goals in this war. Its goal is not specific regions, but all of Ukraine. It is naive to believe that Moscow, having seized some territories without a fight, will abandon its ambitions. Therefore, the only real deterrent is the Ukrainian army. During twelve years of war, Russia has not managed to fully occupy any part of Ukraine, and I am sure that this situation will not change in the future 

- emphasized Budanov. 

Recall 

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that regime change in Russia will not change its imperial thinking. He believes that conditions should be created under which Russia will disappear as an empire, and several regional national states will emerge on its territory.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics