russia fired 26 times at 7 settlements in Sumy region

Yesterday, russia shelled 7 communities in Sumy region 26 times. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

On February 11, russians conducted 26 attacks in Sumy region. The enemy used a variety of firearms, including mortars, artillery, grenade launchers and tanks.

The attacks resulted in 153 explosions. The specifics of the attacks vary from mortar attacks to artillery shelling and dropping fire from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Some districts, including Novoslobidska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska and Velykopysarivska communities, suffered significant damage and losses.

Novosloboda community is marked by numerous artillery attacks and attacks from MLRS, as well as FPV drone attacks.

Other communities were also hit by mortar attacks, tank shelling, and UAV fire.

