Russia closes 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine from August 1 28 July 2025

Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
05:54 PM • 8196 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 55177 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 47624 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 94328 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 52920 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 54475 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 46539 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 42980 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31153 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27378 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Tags
Authors
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine updated the list of "Kremlin Mouthpieces", adding 16 new individuals
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station flooded
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 55156 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 94312 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Kharkiv Oblast
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
An-178
Airbus A320 series

Russia closes 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine from August 1
28 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 1324 views

The Russian government has decided to close 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine from August 1. This applies to 13 road and 7 railway checkpoints, including those that, after Russia's annexation, "ceased to be on the border with Ukraine."

Russia closes 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine from August 1

The government of the Russian Federation has decided to close twenty checkpoints on the border with Ukraine starting August 1, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.

The Russian government has officially ordered the closure of 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. This refers to checkpoints established in accordance with the agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine dated February 8, 1995.

- the post reads.

According to the new resolution, as stated, 13 road and 7 railway checkpoints will be officially closed from August 1. The list also includes border crossings which, as the Russian authorities believe, after Russia's annexation of the so-called LPR and DPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in 2022, "ceased to be on the border with Ukraine."

Trump said he is no longer interested in talking to Putin

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donald Trump
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
