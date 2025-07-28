Russia closes 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine from August 1 28 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian government has decided to close 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine from August 1. This applies to 13 road and 7 railway checkpoints, including those that, after Russia's annexation, "ceased to be on the border with Ukraine."
The government of the Russian Federation has decided to close twenty checkpoints on the border with Ukraine starting August 1, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.
The Russian government has officially ordered the closure of 20 checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. This refers to checkpoints established in accordance with the agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine dated February 8, 1995.
According to the new resolution, as stated, 13 road and 7 railway checkpoints will be officially closed from August 1. The list also includes border crossings which, as the Russian authorities believe, after Russia's annexation of the so-called LPR and DPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in 2022, "ceased to be on the border with Ukraine."
