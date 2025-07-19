Russia claims to have shot down almost 90 Ukrainian drones, Sheremetyevo airport closed

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on Friday evening, July 18, their air defense allegedly shot down 87 "Ukrainian drones." The "Carpet" plan was introduced at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a representative of Rosaviatsia.

In the period from 18:15 Moscow time to 23:05 Moscow time, 87 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems. - the agency's post says.

It is noted that these drones were allegedly shot down:

48 – over the territory of Bryansk Oblast,

12 – over the territory of Oryol Oblast,

10 – over the territory of Kaluga Oblast,

8 – over the territory of Rostov Oblast,

5 – over the territory of the Moscow region, including two flying towards Moscow,

one UAV each – over the territories of Tula, Kursk, Smolensk, and Voronezh Oblasts.

Meanwhile, Rosaviatsia warned that temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft have been introduced at Sheremetyevo airport.

On the evening of July 17, the Moscow region was attacked by drones. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the downing of two drones. The "Carpet" plan was introduced at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, and flights were delayed and canceled.

