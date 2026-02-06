Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Alekseev

$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 31426 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 35289 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 29042 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 42632 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 78733 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 32097 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30243 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23168 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15842 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15307 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without powerVideoFebruary 5, 10:32 PM • 9062 views
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 9366 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 10456 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 7344 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 5616 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 16262 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 31426 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 78733 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 73526 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 103476 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 11392 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 14626 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 23997 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 27548 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 59370 views
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Alekseev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

An assassination attempt has been made on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev in Moscow. The officer was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an attack near his home.

Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Alekseev

Russia has reported an "assassination attempt" on Lieutenant General of the Russian Ministry of Defense Vladimir Alekseev. Such reports were disseminated by Russian media and Telegram channels on Friday morning, UNN writes.

Details

"An assassination attempt was made on Lieutenant General of the Russian Ministry of Defense Vladimir Alekseev in Moscow - the officer was hospitalized with gunshot wounds," Baza reports.

According to SHOT, "an unknown assailant shot him in the back several times."

"The killer was waiting for the Lieutenant General of the Russian Ministry of Defense today near a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway. He shot Alekseev, after which he fled the scene. The officer was hospitalized in a capital hospital," SHOT reports.

It is noted that a criminal case has been initiated under the articles "attempted murder" and "illegal circulation of firearms."

Russia claims Russian Lieutenant General Sarvarov, blown up in Moscow, has died22.12.25, 09:16 • 6092 views

Julia Shramko

