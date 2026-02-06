Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Alekseev

Russia has reported an "assassination attempt" on Lieutenant General of the Russian Ministry of Defense Vladimir Alekseev. Such reports were disseminated by Russian media and Telegram channels on Friday morning, UNN writes.

Details

"An assassination attempt was made on Lieutenant General of the Russian Ministry of Defense Vladimir Alekseev in Moscow - the officer was hospitalized with gunshot wounds," Baza reports.

According to SHOT, "an unknown assailant shot him in the back several times."

"The killer was waiting for the Lieutenant General of the Russian Ministry of Defense today near a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway. He shot Alekseev, after which he fled the scene. The officer was hospitalized in a capital hospital," SHOT reports.

It is noted that a criminal case has been initiated under the articles "attempted murder" and "illegal circulation of firearms."

