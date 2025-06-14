russia brought a ship with "Caliber" missiles to the Black Sea - Navy

Russia has deployed a ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 6 missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that as of 06:00 on 14.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, there are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea - 6 vessels, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 6 vessels - the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. Information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

Russian ships are not visible in the Black and Azov Seas: Pletenchuk spoke about the occupiers' fear of sea drones