Russia attacks Ukraine with drones: air raid alert declared in Kyiv and regions, air defense is working
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 12, the Russian Federation launched strike drones at Ukraine. Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and many regions, air defense is working.
On the night of March 12, the Russian army launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. An air alert was declared in the capital and in a number of regions, and the work of air defense was reported. This is reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Air defense forces are working in the city. Stay in shelters!
Information on the movement of hostile UAVs as of 00:32:
Vinnytsia→Khmelnytskyi region
Zhytomyr region→Khmelnytskyi region
Zhytomyr region→Zhytomyr
Kyiv region→Zhytomyr region
Kyiv region→Brovary/Kyiv
Kyiv region→Obukhiv/Bila Tserkva
Poltava region→Myrhorod/Lubny
Kharkiv region→Kharkiv/district.
We remind you that in Dnipro, as a result of a drone attack, an infrastructure object and two private houses were damaged.
