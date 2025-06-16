russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a fire broke out at the enterprise

On the night of Monday, June 16, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a fire broke out at one of the local enterprises. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

Due to the enemy attack, a fire broke out at one of the industrial enterprises of Zaporizhzhia. Emergency services are working at the scene - the message reads.

Fedorov clarified that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

