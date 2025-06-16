$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 24798 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 73619 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 76599 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 72012 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 68619 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 62139 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 52514 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 115884 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69479 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58909 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a fire broke out at the enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

On the night of June 16, the russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at one of the industrial enterprises, but, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: a fire broke out at the enterprise

On the night of Monday, June 16, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a fire broke out at one of the local enterprises. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

Due to the enemy attack, a fire broke out at one of the industrial enterprises of Zaporizhzhia. Emergency services are working at the scene

- the message reads.

Fedorov clarified that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires, damage to infrastructure and cars 14.06.25, 04:55

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia
