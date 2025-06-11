Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 85 UAVs: 49 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 85 drones at Ukraine overnight, 49 drones were neutralized, of which 40 were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force, on the night of June 11, the enemy attacked with 85 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, ​​Gvardiyske - TOT Crimea, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region - Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region," the message reads.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 49 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, south, north and center of the country. 40 were shot down by fire weapons, 9 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"Hits of the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded in 14 locations, the fall of downed (fragments) in 2 locations," the message says.

