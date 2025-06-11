$41.490.09
UNN Lite

Actual

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 85 UAVs: 49 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On the night of June 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with 85 drones and an Iskander-M missile. Air defense forces neutralized 49 enemy UAVs in the east, south, north and center of the country.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 85 UAVs: 49 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 85 drones at Ukraine overnight, 49 drones were neutralized, of which 40 were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force, on the night of June 11, the enemy attacked with 85 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, ​​Gvardiyske - TOT Crimea, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region - Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Odesa region," the message reads.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 49 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were neutralized by air defense in the east, south, north and center of the country. 40 were shot down by fire weapons, 9 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"Hits of the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded in 14 locations, the fall of downed (fragments) in 2 locations," the message says.

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 60, two dead11.06.25, 07:52 • 1532 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
