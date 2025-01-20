Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones and a ballistic missile, 93 drones were shot down

Russia has attacked Ukraine with 141 drones and an Iskander-M missile, destroying 93 drones in 13 regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 20 (from 19.00 on January 19), the enemy attacked with 141 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from five directions: Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk region at Sumy region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 08:00, 93 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions. 47 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences), two of them flew to Russia - the Ukrainian Air Force reported on social media.

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector