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Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones, 114 neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Air defense forces neutralized 114 enemy drones of various types during the night attack. 26 hits were recorded in 17 locations in the north, south, and east.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 141 drones, 114 neutralized

Russia struck Ukraine with 141 drones overnight, 114 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 6 (from 6:00 PM on April 5), the enemy attacked with 141 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Hvardiiske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 114 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 17 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 13 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA06.04.26, 07:08 • 5620 views

Julia Shramko

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