Russia attacked Ternopil with a jet-powered drone; there are consequences for industry

Illustrative photo

On the morning of September 29, Russia attacked Ternopil with a jet-powered drone, hitting an industrial facility. This was reported by Ternopil Regional Military Administration head Taras Pastukh, according to UNN.

This morning, the Ternopil region, including the regional center, was attacked by a jet-powered UAV. As a result of the strike on the enemy target, debris fell on the premises of an industrial facility - Pastukh wrote on social media.

According to him, no reports of casualties have been received so far.

Russia's attack continues - since morning, there are injured in Kyiv and Odesa, with a strike hitting the railway