Russia attacked Kharkiv with air bombs: one person died, five injured

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 302 views

The Russian army struck Kharkiv with aerial bombs, killing one person and injuring five. The strike hit the central part of the city, and medics are providing assistance to the victims.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with air bombs: one person died, five injured

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs, one person died, and 5 more were injured, reports UNN.

As a result of the arrival of two KABs in the Shevchenkivskyi district, there are wounded. One person died as a result of the strike on the central part of the city. There are several wounded 

- said the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 5 people were injured as a result of enemy strikes. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv: the city is under attack by KABs07.06.25, 17:54 • 1360 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
