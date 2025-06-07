Russia attacked Kharkiv with air bombs: one person died, five injured

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs, one person died, and 5 more were injured, reports UNN.

As a result of the arrival of two KABs in the Shevchenkivskyi district, there are wounded. One person died as a result of the strike on the central part of the city. There are several wounded - said the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, 5 people were injured as a result of enemy strikes. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv: the city is under attack by KABs