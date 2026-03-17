Russia attacked a barge and port in the south and a railway in Sumy region - Ministry of Development

Russia attacked port and railway infrastructure in Ukraine, hitting a barge and port buildings in the south and a railway in Sumy region, the Ministry of Development reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy again attacked Ukraine's port and railway infrastructure - reported the Ministry of Development.

Russia attacked energy and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there are power outages

"In the south of Ukraine, a barge used in production processes was hit, and the outbuildings of one of the ports were damaged," the ministry indicated.

"In Sumy region, enemy drones attacked the railway. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in a non-operational wagon, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. Employees were in a shelter - no one was injured," the Ministry of Development noted.

All relevant services are working on site, as indicated, and the aftermath of the attacks is being eliminated.

154 out of 178 drones neutralized during Russian attack