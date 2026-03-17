154 out of 178 drones neutralized during Russian attack

Russia struck Ukraine with 178 drones overnight, 154 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 17 (from 18:00 on March 16), the enemy attacked with 178 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 110 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 154 enemy UAVs. 22 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at two locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.