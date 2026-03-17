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Russia attacked energy and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there are power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

The night attack damaged industrial and port facilities in the south of the region. Due to the attack on energy infrastructure, some settlements were left without electricity.

Russia attacked energy and port infrastructure in Odesa region, there are power outages

Russia attacked energy, industrial, and port infrastructure in the south of Odesa region, causing power outages, reported Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the night attack on the south of Odesa region, energy, industrial, and port infrastructure facilities were damaged. Enterprise territories and some equipment were affected.

- wrote Kiper.

According to him, fires broke out on site, which were promptly extinguished by rescuers. "Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration stated.

"Due to the attack, there are power outages in some settlements. Critical infrastructure has been switched to backup power," Kiper reported.

154 out of 178 drones neutralized during Russian attack17.03.26, 08:18 • 1700 views

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa