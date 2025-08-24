Russia announces prisoner exchange 146 for 146
The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have exchanged prisoners of war with Ukraine in a “146 for 146” format. The exchange list also includes eight residents of Russia's Kursk region.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, another prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place today, UNN reports.
According to Russian media, citing the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country, 146 servicemen have been returned to Ukraine. In return, Moscow received 146 Russian Armed Forces prisoners of war.
In addition, it was stated that eight residents of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation were also included in the exchange list. According to the same information, the UAE provided humanitarian mediation efforts.
Representatives of Russia and Ukraine held another round of prisoner exchange on August 14.