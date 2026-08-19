Russia announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine under the "103 for 103" formula

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that another prisoner exchange with Ukraine has taken place, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner-of-war exchange under the "103 for 103" formula, Russian media quote a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense as saying.

According to the ministry, the Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the exchange.

Budanov announced a possible new exchange "in the coming days"