Russia announced a prisoner exchange with Ukraine under the "103 for 103" formula
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the exchange of 103 prisoners of war with Ukraine. The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the event.
The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that another prisoner exchange with Ukraine has taken place, Russian media report, writes UNN.
Details
Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner-of-war exchange under the "103 for 103" formula, Russian media quote a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense as saying.
According to the ministry, the Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus.
The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the exchange.
Budanov announced a possible new exchange "in the coming days"26.06.26, 10:23 • 4604 views