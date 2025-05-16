Russia agreed to exchange 1,000 people, work has already begun - DIU

The Russian side agreed to exchange 1,000 people. Starting today, Ukraine is working on the lists of those who will return to their homeland. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a member of the delegation for negotiations in Istanbul, Vadym Skibitsky, following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, one of the important elements of our negotiations is reaching an agreement with the Russian side on the return of our citizens, our Ukrainians home. The Russian side agreed to exchange 1,000 people. In the near future, and starting today, we are working on the lists of those who will return to their homeland. We have a normal working experience with the Russian side. You know that the bodies of our dead heroes have been returned to us. Therefore, we will do everything to ensure that every citizen of Ukraine returns home," Skibitsky said.

Recall

Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the "1000 for 1000" formula during the negotiations.