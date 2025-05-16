Russia agreed to exchange 1,000 people, work has already begun - DIU

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 3692 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 12862 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22239 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 36000 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37385 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92049 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67646 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62196 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159583 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 61044 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87966 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 95218 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29889 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66268 views
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 3692 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 12863 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262773 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253759 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315186 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Germany

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10236 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11096 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66287 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87983 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84217 views
Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Russia agreed to exchange 1,000 people, work has already begun - DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Russia has agreed to exchange 1,000 people with Ukraine. According to Vadym Skibitskyi, the Ukrainian side has already started processing the lists for the return of citizens home.

Russia agreed to exchange 1,000 people, work has already begun - DIU

The Russian side agreed to exchange 1,000 people. Starting today, Ukraine is working on the lists of those who will return to their homeland. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a member of the delegation for negotiations in Istanbul, Vadym Skibitsky, following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, one of the important elements of our negotiations is reaching an agreement with the Russian side on the return of our citizens, our Ukrainians home. The Russian side agreed to exchange 1,000 people. In the near future, and starting today, we are working on the lists of those who will return to their homeland. We have a normal working experience with the Russian side. You know that the bodies of our dead heroes have been returned to us. Therefore, we will do everything to ensure that every citizen of Ukraine returns home," Skibitsky said.

"On the shield": Ukraine has returned the bodies of 909 fallen defenders 16.05.25, 13:03 • 2548 views

Recall

Ukraine and Russia discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners according to the "1000 for 1000" formula during the negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

