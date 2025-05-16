"On the shield": Ukraine has returned the bodies of 909 fallen defenders

$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 4008 views

09:33 AM • 16850 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29755 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34269 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137694 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 162028 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143797 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181916 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152490 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392428 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 77529 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99243 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 115468 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 29790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 53948 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219936 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212149 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274563 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338461 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392393 views
Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15443 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30707 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68221 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106264 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132118 views
"On the shield": Ukraine has returned the bodies of 909 fallen defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 1428 views

The bodies of 909 fallen soldiers have been returned to Ukraine. Repatriation measures have been successfully completed.

"On the shield": Ukraine has returned the bodies of 909 fallen defenders

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 909 dead Ukrainian defenders, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 909 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine

- the coordination headquarters reported.

It is reported that among the defenders returned "on the shield" are those who died from: Kurakhiv direction; Pokrovsk direction; Bakhmut direction; Vuhledar direction; Luhansk direction; Zaporizhia direction; Sumy direction; Kharkiv direction; from morgues in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The coordination headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

"Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will establish the identities of the deceased as soon as possible," the statement said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$103,804.90
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.75
Золото
$3,179.65
Ethereum
$2,624.83