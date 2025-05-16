"On the shield": Ukraine has returned the bodies of 909 fallen defenders

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 909 dead Ukrainian defenders, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Friday, writes UNN.

It is reported that among the defenders returned "on the shield" are those who died from: Kurakhiv direction; Pokrovsk direction; Bakhmut direction; Vuhledar direction; Luhansk direction; Zaporizhia direction; Sumy direction; Kharkiv direction; from morgues in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The coordination headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

"Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will establish the identities of the deceased as soon as possible," the statement said.

