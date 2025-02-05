Rubio on foreign aid: "This is not charity, but a tool of national interests"

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 3049 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57345 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101344 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122083 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101963 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128578 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103492 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105583 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101917 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84158 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105218 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 2780 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122064 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161763 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151939 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105219 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110821 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138164 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139927 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167723 views
Rubio on foreign aid: "This is not charity, but a tool of national interests"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22847 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that foreign aid should promote U.S. interests, not be charity. USAID refused to provide information on the use of funds, where only 10-13% of the amount reaches the recipients.

US foreign aid should promote the country's national interests, not be a form of charity. This was stated  by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a joint press conference with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chavez Robles, UNN reports.

I want to repeat what I have already said: I have long supported foreign aid. I continue to support foreign aid. But foreign aid is not charity. It exists to advance the national interests of the United States. Every dollar that we spend as long as I'm Secretary of State-and as long as President Trump is in the White House-will be a dollar that advances our national interest,

- Rubio explained.

The Secretary of State also explained that the decision to freeze aid for 90 days allows the administration to review programs and their effectiveness. According to him, before the freeze, USAID refused to provide information on the use of funds, including who receives the money and how many contractors it goes through.

Before we did the freeze, we couldn't find out anything about some of these programs, and USAID, in particular, refused to tell us anything. We won't tell you where the money goes, what it's for, who has it, what contractor it was - in some cases, it goes through four different contractors before it reaches the intended recipient. These are not my numbers. These are USAID's numbers,

- explained the State Secretary.

He also noted that in some cases, with USAID, 10, 12, 13 percent, perhaps less money actually reached the recipient, and the rest went to overhead and bureaucracy.

This is not my money. It is taxpayers' money. So we are not going to refuse foreign aid. We will have foreign aid that makes sense. We will have foreign aid that works. We will have foreign aid that promotes national interests. We will have foreign aid that benefits our reliable partners and our allies,

- Rubio added.

State Department places “all direct hire employees” of USAID on administrative leave - report05.02.25, 09:19 • 24159 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-statesUnited States

