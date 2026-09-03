Rubio explained the CIA director’s unexpected visit to Moscow
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described John Ratcliffe’s trip to Moscow as an attempt to preserve intelligence communication channels. The visit took place amid the Russia–Ukraine war.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s unexpected trip to Moscow last week, calling it an attempt to keep channels of communication with Russia open. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.
Details
His visit there was largely routine in the sense that it was aimed only at establishing and further developing these channels of communication between intelligence services. Such things may prove useful during a period of crisis or conflict
Context
During a secret visit to Moscow, CIA Director John Ratcliffe proposed holding a trilateral meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
In response, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called reports about the proposed trilateral summit “information hoaxes.”
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin himself refused to meet with the head of the United States Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, after it became clear for what purpose he had come to Moscow.
Reminder
U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia should end the war. He also recalled that he had previously stopped eight other wars.