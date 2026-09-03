U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio downplayed CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s unexpected trip to Moscow last week, calling it an attempt to keep channels of communication with Russia open. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

His visit there was largely routine in the sense that it was aimed only at establishing and further developing these channels of communication between intelligence services. Such things may prove useful during a period of crisis or conflict - Rubio said in an interview on Fox News Radio with Brian Kilmeade that aired Wednesday.

Context

During a secret visit to Moscow, CIA Director John Ratcliffe proposed holding a trilateral meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

In response, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov called reports about the proposed trilateral summit “information hoaxes.”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin himself refused to meet with the head of the United States Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, after it became clear for what purpose he had come to Moscow.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia should end the war. He also recalled that he had previously stopped eight other wars.