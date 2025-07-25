RSE supplied 18 cogeneration units to Ukrzaliznytsia as part of international aid

RSE s.r.o. became a supplier of 18 container-type gas piston power plants with a total capacity of 41.4 MW for JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia". The delivery was carried out within the framework of the Energy Community Secretariat's Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, with financial support from the Government of the United Kingdom through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

These modular power units manufactured by RSE are designed to ensure stable energy supply to Ukrzaliznytsia's critical infrastructure, especially in conditions of regular attacks on Ukraine's energy system. Container modules provide high maneuverability, autonomy, and rapid deployment, which is critically important in wartime conditions.

"For our team, this is not just a contract — it is a contribution to Ukraine's resilience and security. We are proud that our solutions are working at key infrastructure facilities and help ensure reliable electricity supply even in the most difficult conditions," commented Andriy Grinenko, founder of RSE.

The delivery was made in a short time, with full engineering support and technical assistance. The units are being deployed at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities in various regions of the country — to cover peak load needs, backup power, and autonomous generation.

In total, within the framework of the Fund, over 790 contracts worth 669 million euros have been financed since 2022, covering 21 regions of Ukraine. The need for financing measures to prepare for winter 2025/2026 remains high — the deficit is about 600 million euros. In this context, operational and large-scale deliveries from partner companies, such as RSE, become particularly important.