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Rostov prison authorities report the escape of inmates who were being prepared to be sent to the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

In the Rostov region, the escape of inmates who were being taken to the war was reported. There are unconfirmed reports of attacks and the death of a local resident.

Rostov prison authorities report the escape of inmates who were being prepared to be sent to the war

In Russia's Rostov Region, several prisoners allegedly escaped after noon on August 26 while being transported by Russian servicemen to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Exilenova+, according to UNN.

Details

According to the source, after escaping, the men may have begun attacking local residents. Information about an attack on a taxi driver emerged first; however, according to preliminary data, the driver survived.

Later, reports emerged of the alleged killing of one of the local residents. The circumstances of the incident are currently unclear.

Locals urged to stay at home

According to Exilenova+, local residents are being urged not to leave their homes due to the potential danger. There is currently no information about the exact number of escapees or their whereabouts.

At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation of the information about the escape, the attacks, or the person's death. Earlier cases of former prisoners whom the Russian authorities recruited to participate in the war against Ukraine escaping had already been recorded in Rostov Region.

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Stepan Haftko

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