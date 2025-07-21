Rostec CEO Chemezov and Kremlin oligarch Giner received suspicions for aiding Russian aggression

Sergei Chemezov, CEO of the Russian state corporation "Rostec" and one of the closest associates of the top leadership of the aggressor state, and his accomplice, Kremlin oligarch Yevgeny Giner, have been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, in 2019, the defendants facilitated the implementation of a criminal plan by the top political leadership of the Russian Federation aimed at establishing control over the territory and population of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in the energy sector. They were to ensure the generation of electricity for military units and subdivisions involved in the armed aggression against our state by building and commissioning the Balaklava (Sevastopolskaya PGU-TES) and Tavricheskaya TPPs (Simferopolskaya PGU-TES).

Also, the suspects involved the enterprise "JSC "KBAL named after L.N. Koshkin" in the list of organizations that perform contracts for "Rostec". Russian specialists established the production of various types of combat cartridges at the enterprise, and also provided technologies and equipment for their production. Since 2022, the products have been supplied to units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation fighting against Ukraine.

In addition, in 2023, Chemezov reported to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation on the work of the state corporation "Rostec" for 2022 on the official channel of the aggressor country's government on YouTube. During the "broadcast", according to the conclusion of the forensic linguistic examination, he justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Both defendants are suspected of aiding and abetting intentional actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine, which led to human casualties and other grave consequences, as well as justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 110, Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment up to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation is ongoing.

