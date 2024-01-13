Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic through the Siret checkpoint

In Romania, farmers and agrarians have begun blocking truck traffic through the Siret international road checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Porubne checkpoint. UNN reports this with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

In Romania, farmers are blocking truck traffic through the Siret checkpoint. The reasons and estimated duration of the blockade are unknown. Traffic may be hampered in both directions, - the statement said.

Details

It is reported that there is currently no significant queue of trucks heading to Ukraine. There are 825 vehicles registered to leave Ukraine in the E-queue.

It is noted that the passage of cars, passenger buses and pedestrians is carried out in the usual mode.

Recall

On January 6, Polish farmers ended a blockade in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.