No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM • 13578 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 16707 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 27366 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 38815 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31371 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 57272 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 37530 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36380 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46895 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
"Financial support for Ukraine is central to European security": von der Leyen met with the heads of government of Germany and Belgium
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talks
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routes
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people wounded
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 85038 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

Roksolana Pyrtko: Middle Eastern shopping malls have already surpassed Europe — what this means for the market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Roksolana Pyrtko, CEO of Roksolana shopping mall and Spartak shopping and entertainment center, states that MENA countries are setting the standards for retail spaces for the next decade. She notes that shopping malls in MENA are full-fledged urban hubs with leisure, education, sports, and developed gastronomy, and are also technologically ahead of Europe.

Roksolana Pyrtko: Middle Eastern shopping malls have already surpassed Europe — what this means for the market

Roksolana Pyrtko, CEO of the Roksolana Mall and Spartak Entertainment Center, a lawyer and commercial real estate expert, stated in her new blog that the Middle East is now outpacing Europe in the development of shopping malls. According to Pyrtko, it is the MENA countries that are setting the standards of the coming decade and shaping a new model of retail environments, UNN reports.

She notes that in the MENA region malls have long ceased to be only places for shopping and have transformed into full-scale urban hubs — integrating leisure, education, sports, cultural activities and a developed gastronomic scene. Roksolana Pyrtko emphasizes that developers there can design projects "from scratch," without historical restrictions, allowing for more flexible and large-scale concepts.

Roksolana Pyrtko - CEO of Roksolana shopping mall and Spartak shopping and entertainment center
Roksolana Pyrtko - CEO of Roksolana shopping mall and Spartak shopping and entertainment center

One of the region’s major advantages, Roksolana Pyrtko says, is technological advancement. In GCC countries, smart parking, interactive navigation, digital services and visitor-flow analytics have long been standard operational tools, while in Europe such solutions are adopted much more slowly.

Roksolana Pyrtko believes that Europe and Ukraine should already be shifting from the "shopping place" model to the "experience and time-spending center" model, investing in leisure infrastructure, digital services and technologies that improve the visitor experience.

At the same time, Ukraine holds a significant advantage in this transition: fewer historical constraints, greater flexibility among developers and a consumer base that readily embraces new formats. This creates an environment where modern mall concepts can be implemented faster than in most European cities, allowing Ukraine to set trends rather than chase them.

Antonina Tumanova

Business News
Technology
Trend
Roksolana Pyrtko
Europe
Ukraine