Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rocket attack on Kharkiv: Zelensky showed the consequences

The President published a video of the aftermath of the russian attack on Kharkiv. Zelenskyy called on the world to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself and stop russian terror.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the aftermath of the rocket attack on Kharkiv and emphasized that all the necessary forces of the world should be involved to stop this terror, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy publishes video of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. 

russia is terrorizing Kharkiv again. Strikes on civilian infrastructure, just on the city. All necessary forces are involved in the rescue operation

- Zelensky signed the video.

The President emphasized that  all the necessary forces of the world should be involved to stop this terror.

This requires not extraordinary strength, but sufficient courage of leaders - the courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.

The rocket attack on Kharkiv on September 1 injured at least 41 people, including 5 children. russian troops launched about 10 strikes on the city, using, among other things, Iskander missiles.

At least 5 people killed in Russian shelling of Chasovyi Yar31.08.24, 13:57 • 33726 views

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

