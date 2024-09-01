Rocket attack on Kharkiv: Zelensky showed the consequences

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the aftermath of the rocket attack on Kharkiv and emphasized that all the necessary forces of the world should be involved to stop this terror, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy publishes video of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

russia is terrorizing Kharkiv again. Strikes on civilian infrastructure, just on the city. All necessary forces are involved in the rescue operation - Zelensky signed the video.

The President emphasized that all the necessary forces of the world should be involved to stop this terror.

This requires not extraordinary strength, but sufficient courage of leaders - the courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself - Zelensky said.

Addendum

russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.

The rocket attack on Kharkiv on September 1 injured at least 41 people, including 5 children. russian troops launched about 10 strikes on the city, using, among other things, Iskander missiles.

