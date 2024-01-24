Rocket attack on Hirnyk: number of wounded increased to 9, rescue operation completed

As a result of a Russian strike on Hirnyk in Donetsk region, the number of wounded has increased to 9, and the rescue operation has been completed, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

So far, two people have been reported dead and 9 injured, including two children. The search and rescue operation has been completed. Police continue to inspect the affected area - the statement said.

Details

As UNN reported, today at about 16:00, Russian troops fired a missile at the private sector. Three houses were completely destroyed, dozens more were damaged. People are trapped under the rubble.

Among the wounded are two children born in 2007. They are receiving medical care.

Explosive experts, paramedics and an investigative team were working at the scene. Together with the rescuers, the police were clearing the rubble and helping people. Currently, the police continue to identify and record the consequences of the shelling.