Rivne region schools to hold remote classes tomorrow

Exclusive
01:48 PM • 270 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 2708 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 4378 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 6380 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 14139 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 11860 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 46257 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 36774 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 37613 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 44954 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of DefenseJanuary 8, 04:04 AM • 10978 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 27058 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 26049 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 23432 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 25460 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 270 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 59593 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 64542 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 67585 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 106927 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Nicolas Maduro
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Rivne Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 23434 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 33776 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 59233 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 78547 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 120173 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

Rivne region schools to hold remote classes tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Schools in Rivne Oblast will conduct remote learning tomorrow. The Department of Education and Science of the Rivne Regional State Administration recommended this due to heavy snowfalls.

Rivne region schools to hold remote classes tomorrow

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, schools in Rivne region will conduct classes remotely tomorrow — the Department of Education and Science of Rivne Regional State Administration sent a corresponding recommendation to communities, UNN writes.

Details

"Schools in Rivne region will conduct classes remotely tomorrow," the report says.

The Department of Education and Science of Rivne Regional State Administration sent a corresponding recommendation to the communities.

This decision was made due to heavy snowfalls, which will only intensify tomorrow.

"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice08.01.26, 15:23 • 2720 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEducation
Snow in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast