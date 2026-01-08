Rivne region schools to hold remote classes tomorrow

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, schools in Rivne region will conduct classes remotely tomorrow — the Department of Education and Science of Rivne Regional State Administration sent a corresponding recommendation to communities, UNN writes.

Details

"Schools in Rivne region will conduct classes remotely tomorrow," the report says.

The Department of Education and Science of Rivne Regional State Administration sent a corresponding recommendation to the communities.

This decision was made due to heavy snowfalls, which will only intensify tomorrow.

