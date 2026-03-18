Rising oil prices unlikely to affect Russia's war in Ukraine - German general

Rising oil prices due to the conflict in Iran and the easing of US sanctions against Moscow are unlikely to significantly impact Russia's war in Ukraine, a high-ranking German general said. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

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Russia derives a significant portion of its revenue from energy sales. With no signs of de-escalation in the US-Israel war against Iran, oil prices have risen by approximately 45% since the conflict began on February 28.

The current oil price is certainly an advantage for Russia, but I cannot imagine that this will be a game-changer. - Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, head of Germany's Joint Support Command, told Reuters.

He noted that while higher oil revenues might provide some short-term relief, they are unlikely to offset Russia's significant war expenditures and its past financial losses.

Securing NATO borders

Returning from northern Norway, where he visited German mountain troops participating in the Cold Response exercise 300 kilometers from the Russian border, Sollfrank warned the Kremlin not to perceive the US military presence in the Persian Gulf as a sign of weakness in other regions.

I would not underestimate the capabilities of the US armed forces. I have no doubt that the Americans will fulfill their obligations to the Alliance. Russia should not make miscalculations. We are vigilant and fully committed to defending our NATO borders. There should be no room for misconceptions. - he said.

Russia insists it has no intention of attacking NATO.

Commenting on whether other NATO or EU countries could be drawn into the conflict in the Middle East, Sollfrank said that "the risk exists," but noted that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other countries have not yet actively participated in the fighting and that neither NATO nor the EU have activated their mutual defense clauses.

This indicates to me that all countries and governments in the surrounding regions are acting with great caution and very carefully assessing the possible consequences. - noted the high-ranking German general.

He declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's request for military support in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ukraine expects reciprocity from Middle Eastern countries - Tykhyi