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Ukraine expects reciprocity from Middle Eastern countries - Tykhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects the region to support sanctions against Russia and invest in reconstruction. Zelenskyy instructed to develop stabilization measures without harming Ukraine's defense.

Ukraine expects reciprocity from Middle Eastern countries - Tykhyi

Ukraine expects reciprocal support from Middle Eastern states in response to its assistance. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tikhyi during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

The spokesman explained that in exchange for assistance to Middle Eastern countries, "Ukraine, of course, also counts on reciprocity." Specifically, this refers to four areas.

"Firstly, it is strengthening political support for Ukraine. Secondly, supporting the sanctions policy against Russia and Iran. Thirdly, expanding practical cooperation in the field of security and defense. And fourthly, participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and investment projects," Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tikhyi told journalists.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's readiness to help stabilize the situation in the Middle East. He instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other agencies to develop options for support without compromising Ukraine's defense.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
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