Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
RFK Jr. sues the North Carolina Election Commission

RFK Jr. sues the North Carolina Election Commission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80136 views

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina Board of Elections for refusing to remove his name from the ballot. The commission denied the request, citing the start of ballot printing in most counties.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina Election Commission, trying to remove his name from the ballot at the last minute before the 2024 presidential election. This is reported by AR, UNN

Details

The lawsuit, filed in Wake County Superior Court on Friday, claims that the commission's refusal to remove his name as a third-party candidate violates the state's election law and his right to free speech, The News& Observer and WRAL report.

“With the November election approaching and the deadline for printing ballots, Kennedy has no choice but to seek immediate intervention from this court,” the lawsuit says.

After Kennedy dropped out of the race in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump, he sought to withdraw his name in states where the race could be tight, such as North Carolina. At the same time, Kennedy is trying to stay on the ballot in states such as New York, where his presence is unlikely to affect the fight between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Unless the court intervenes, Kennedy's name will remain on the North Carolina ballot in November.

On Thursday, three Democrats from the North Carolina Electoral Commission voted against two Republicans and rejected a request to remove Kennedy and his running mate Nicole Shanahan from the We the People party's ballot.

The Democratic majority said it was too late at this point, as 67 of the state's 100 counties have begun printing ballots, the first of which are due by September 6. The main printing service provider for most counties has already printed more than 1.7 million ballots, and it will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to reprint, said Karen Brinson Bell, the commission's executive director.

“When we talk about printing ballots, we don't mean... pressing the copy button on a photocopier. It's a much more complex and multi-layered process,” Brinson Bell told the commissioners.

The two Republicans disagreed and said the commission could have postponed the legal deadline for mail-in ballots.

Trump and Harris argue over debate rules27.08.24, 08:47

Lilia Podolyak

