Restoration of Okhmatdyt, access to medical services for veterans: the Government approves the Healthcare System Development Strategy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 104475 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104076 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112077 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114553 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 137290 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104961 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139467 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103900 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113534 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117046 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 87960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119681 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 62852 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 69338 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 48966 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 104493 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 137303 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139476 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 170299 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159858 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 48966 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 69338 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119681 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123584 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141614 views
Actual
Restoration of Okhmatdyt, access to medical services for veterans: the Government approves the Healthcare System Development Strategy

Restoration of Okhmatdyt, access to medical services for veterans: the Government approves the Healthcare System Development Strategy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30834 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Healthcare System Development Strategy until 2030 with three key goals. The plan calls for restoring Okhmatdyt, creating 300 rehabilitation spaces, and expanding services for veterans.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Strategy for the Development of the Healthcare System until 2030, which will include the restoration of Okhmatdyt, expanding access to medical services for war veterans, creating more than 300 outpatient rehabilitation spaces, etc. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Today, we are adopting a key framework document for our healthcare system - the Healthcare System Development Strategy until 2030. We are also approving the plan for its implementation in the next three years 

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the plan for 2025 includes:

inclusion of departmental and specialized medical institutions in the medical guarantees program;

implementation of 15 priority regional investment projects in healthcare;

expanding access to medical services for war veterans;

expansion of the "Affordable Medicines" program;

creation of more than 300 outpatient rehabilitation spaces and much more;

restoration of Okhmatdyt;

further development of a system of quality shelters in hospitals.

We set ourselves three strategic goals. The first is universal access to medical services. For this purpose, we have envisaged expanding the role of primary health care and integrating mono-profile medical institutions into multidisciplinary hospitals. We will strengthen the systems for responding to threats, pandemics and wars, as well as adapt medicine to the needs of veterans 

- Shmyhal added.

He also noted that part of the changes will be the reconstruction and modernization of hospitals.

The second strategic goal is to strengthen cross-sectoral coordination in healthcare management. To this end, we plan to strengthen all levels of management, including the Ministry of Health and the NHSU, the Public Health Center and others. We will improve the system of financing and efficient use of resources. We will create a cross-sectoral coordination mechanism, adapt Ukraine as a future EU member to EU medical standards

 - the Prime Minister said.

The third goal is to develop human capital and attract investment.

It is about better medical education, in particular through the creation of multidisciplinary hospitals at universities and through the integration of educational and scientific work. It is also about the introduction of modern technologies such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence tools, transplantation, and bioengineering. Our goal is to digitize healthcare management, to completely abandon paper and go digital. We plan to attract investments in the healthcare sector, in particular by involving private hospitals in the implementation of the medical guarantees program 

- the Prime Minister emphasized.

In addition, he noted that the strategy implementation plan has clear indicators, specific steps, and responsible parties.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Strategy for Digital Development of Innovative Activities until 2030, which envisages the establishment of chip production in Ukraine. The Ministry of Digital Transformation believes that at least $1 billion is needed to set up chip production in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising