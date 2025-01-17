Restoration of Okhmatdyt, access to medical services for veterans: the Government approves the Healthcare System Development Strategy

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Strategy for the Development of the Healthcare System until 2030, which will include the restoration of Okhmatdyt, expanding access to medical services for war veterans, creating more than 300 outpatient rehabilitation spaces, etc. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Today, we are adopting a key framework document for our healthcare system - the Healthcare System Development Strategy until 2030. We are also approving the plan for its implementation in the next three years - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the plan for 2025 includes:

inclusion of departmental and specialized medical institutions in the medical guarantees program;

implementation of 15 priority regional investment projects in healthcare;

expanding access to medical services for war veterans;

expansion of the "Affordable Medicines" program;

creation of more than 300 outpatient rehabilitation spaces and much more;

restoration of Okhmatdyt;

further development of a system of quality shelters in hospitals.

We set ourselves three strategic goals. The first is universal access to medical services. For this purpose, we have envisaged expanding the role of primary health care and integrating mono-profile medical institutions into multidisciplinary hospitals. We will strengthen the systems for responding to threats, pandemics and wars, as well as adapt medicine to the needs of veterans - Shmyhal added.

He also noted that part of the changes will be the reconstruction and modernization of hospitals.

The second strategic goal is to strengthen cross-sectoral coordination in healthcare management. To this end, we plan to strengthen all levels of management, including the Ministry of Health and the NHSU, the Public Health Center and others. We will improve the system of financing and efficient use of resources. We will create a cross-sectoral coordination mechanism, adapt Ukraine as a future EU member to EU medical standards - the Prime Minister said.

The third goal is to develop human capital and attract investment.

It is about better medical education, in particular through the creation of multidisciplinary hospitals at universities and through the integration of educational and scientific work. It is also about the introduction of modern technologies such as telemedicine, artificial intelligence tools, transplantation, and bioengineering. Our goal is to digitize healthcare management, to completely abandon paper and go digital. We plan to attract investments in the healthcare sector, in particular by involving private hospitals in the implementation of the medical guarantees program - the Prime Minister emphasized.

In addition, he noted that the strategy implementation plan has clear indicators, specific steps, and responsible parties.

