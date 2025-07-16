Restaurateur Katsurin poisoned in his own establishment in Lviv: 11 more people affected

At least 12 people, including the owner of the establishment, restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin, were poisoned at the Chinese Hello restaurant in Lviv, which opened three days ago. He announced that the management of the establishment would reimburse the affected guests for their treatment costs. Katsurin wrote about this on his Instagram page, as reported by UNN.

I was poisoned in my own restaurant in Lviv. And, unfortunately, not only me. As of now, 11 guests have reported symptoms of poisoning. The preliminary hypothesis is eggs and egg cream in desserts on July 14 and 15. - Katsurin reported.

He noted that the chain would cover the treatment bills for everyone who was poisoned and asked visitors to write to the restaurant's direct message page.

We closed the establishment until the circumstances are clarified. We called the sanitary station, which has already checked all employees, surfaces, and products. We are waiting for the results. We will inform every affected person and the community as well. All other legally required checks will, of course, also be passed. We will dispose of all products currently in the restaurant, regardless of the inspection results. We have been feeding guests for 10 years now, and currently, that's approximately half a million visitors per year. The quality of products, processes, standardization, and safety are, of course, one of our main focuses. However, as we were explained at the infectious disease hospital, every summer, several similar, so-called "outbreaks" occur in restaurants. Unfortunately, this time, the "outbreak" happened to us. We will do everything to help everyone who was poisoned, and we will do everything to prevent similar incidents in the future. - Katsurin added.

Addition

Three days ago, on July 13, Katsurin announced the opening of the Chinese Hello restaurant in Lviv.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, almost 40 tourists were poisoned after drinking water from the Shypit waterfall, which is not safe to drink. The affected individuals are in infectious disease departments, and their condition is satisfactory.