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Responsible for supplying weapons to the occupiers: Russian Deputy Defense Minister Krivoruchko was charged in absentia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The Russian officer is accused of waging an aggressive war against Ukraine. He organized the supply of missiles, aerial bombs, and drones to the Russian army.

Responsible for supplying weapons to the occupiers: Russian Deputy Defense Minister Krivoruchko was charged in absentia

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have completed the pretrial investigation and referred to court an indictment against Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko. He is suspected of waging an aggressive war or aggressive military actions, as provided for by Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, Krivoruchko formulated and implemented the aggressor state's military-technical policy, organized the fulfillment of the state defense order, and controlled the supply of weapons.

It was established that Krivoruchko signed state contracts for the production and supply of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Iskander-M missile systems, guided aerial bombs, as well as Geran- and Gerbera-type drones. He also controlled the fulfillment of defense orders and reported to the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry on the expansion of weapons production and supplies for the Russian army

- the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

In addition, according to the investigation, the defendant initiated the creation of the Rubicon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies. Its units subsequently took a direct part in combat operations against Ukraine.

The evidence collected indicates that the weapons whose supply was organized and controlled by the accused were used by Russian forces during missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian territory, in particular against civilian and critical infrastructure. As a result of such attacks, civilians were killed and injured, and residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed

- the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

The article provides for a sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison.

Reminder

The Security Service of Ukraine and the prosecutor's office notified Russian Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlyov in absentia of suspicion over the strike on Kramatorsk in June 2023.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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