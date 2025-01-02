Resisted the police and struck: a resident of Lutsk received suspicion for a drunken incident on New Year's Eve

In Lutsk, on New Year's Eve, police detained a drunk man for violating the curfew, he refused to show his documents and resisted, for which he faces up to 5 years in prison, the Main Department of the National Police in Volyn region reported, UNN reports.

Details

As stated, the incident occurred on January 1, in Lutsk, at about 4 am.

"A police unit on foot noticed a man on the street who was violating the curfew and was intoxicated. He did not respond to the legitimate request to show his documents and explain why he was on the street. Instead, he resisted the police, striking them several times," the police said.

The defendant was detained and placed in a police station.

Yesterday he was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code (Threats or violence against a law enforcement officer). The maximum sanction is up to 5 years in prison.

