A fight broke out in the center of Lviv on New Year's Eve: police broke it up

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62171 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151122 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129392 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136867 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173340 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132884 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131904 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 50352 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101684 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103896 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151122 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193456 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182611 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131904 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143566 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135138 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152274 views
A fight broke out in the center of Lviv on New Year's Eve: police broke it up

A fight broke out in the center of Lviv on New Year's Eve: police broke it up

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28481 views

On New Year's Eve, police stopped a fight between young men on Svobody Avenue. The participants in the conflict, aged 19-28, were taken to the police station to clarify the circumstances.

A fight broke out in the center of Lviv on New Year's Eve, police identified the participants, and the issue of legal classification of the incident is being resolved, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, January 1, at night, police officers on duty in the central part of Lviv saw a fight between several young men on Svobody Avenue near the Opera House. Law enforcement officers stopped the conflict, and the participants were taken to the territorial police station," the police said.

As indicated, they were Lviv residents aged 19 to 28.

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

A student staged a bloody fight near an entertainment center in Kyiv, two people injured30.12.24, 16:58 • 28772 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

