A fight broke out in the center of Lviv on New Year's Eve: police broke it up

A fight broke out in the center of Lviv on New Year's Eve, police identified the participants, and the issue of legal classification of the incident is being resolved, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, January 1, at night, police officers on duty in the central part of Lviv saw a fight between several young men on Svobody Avenue near the Opera House. Law enforcement officers stopped the conflict, and the participants were taken to the territorial police station," the police said.

As indicated, they were Lviv residents aged 19 to 28.

The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

A student staged a bloody fight near an entertainment center in Kyiv, two people injured