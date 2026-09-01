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"Reserve+" received update: MoD acknowledged problems and promised stabilization soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The Ministry of Defense announced the availability of the «Reserve+» update for iOS and Android. Due to the load, authorization problems may occur.

"Reserve+" received update: MoD acknowledged problems and promised stabilization soon

The update to the "Reserve+" app is now available to all users, the Ministry of Defence reported on Tuesday, acknowledging that there may be difficulties with the app "due to increased load" and adding that "the situation should stabilize in the near future," UNN writes.

This morning, some users received a notification that they needed to update Reserve+. The update is already available on iOS and Android. Due to the increased load, temporary difficulties with authorization or the use of certain functions may occur. If this happens, wait a little and try again. The situation should stabilize in the near future

- the Ministry of Defence stated.

Before that, social media reports said that the "Reserve+" app had experienced an outage.

Army+ and Reserve+ have resumed operations after technical maintenance on Trembita23.08.26, 07:13 • 5954 views

Julia Shramko

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Ministry of Defense of Ukraine